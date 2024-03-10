Who is Ajay Devgn's on-screen daughter in Shaitaan? Here's everything you need to know about Janki Bodiwala

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Who is Janki Bodiwala who played Ajay Devgn's on-screen daughter in Shaitaan?

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's film Shaitaan has been released on the big screen on Friday. The story plot of Shaitaan, directed by director Vikas Bahl, and the amazing acting of the star cast is winning everyone's heart. But if anyone has impressed you the most in Shaitaan, then it is the actor who plays the role of Ajay Devgn's daughter Jhanvi in this horror thriller. Hailing from Gujarat Janki Bodiwala played the role of Ajay's on-screen daughter in Shaitaan. Let us know who Janaki is in this article.

Who is Janki Bodiwala?

The story of Shaitaan is based on black magic and its control on Kabir's (Ajay Devgn) daughter Jhanvi (Janki Bodiwala). While Vanraj Kashyap (R Madhavan) is seen in the role of villain, who controls her with his dark powers. Janki has left a wonderful impression of her acting in the role of Jhanvi, due to which she has easily become everyone's favourite from the cast. Let us tell you that Janki is a resident of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Before entering Bollywood, she is basically known for doing Gujarati movies.

Janki is known for Gujarati films

At the age of 28, Janki Bodiwal has made her mark in the Gujarati film industry. During this time, she has appeared as a lead actor in many movies like Chhello Divas, Naadi Dosh, Vash and O Taari. However, with her act Shaitaan, she will surely have many more Bollywood movies in his kitty.

Ajay Devgn praised Janki Bodiwala

Shaitaan's lead actor Ajay Devgn who played Janki's on-screen father has heaped praises on the actor. While talking about the cast during the press conference, Ajay had said that Janki is easily the best actor in the film as she has out-performed everyone. Moreover, the actor's followers on Instagram is increasing day-by-day. She is often seen engaging with her fans on the social media platform.

