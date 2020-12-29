When Amitabh Bachchan was a 'failure' in replicating Michael Jackson

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN When Amitabh Bachchan failed to replicate Michael Jackson

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is looking back at the time when he tried to replicate the late king of pop Michael Jackson in a film and failed miserably. Big B, who is an avid social media user, never fails to serve his fans and followers with quirky throwback pictures of himself. Now, he posted a picture on Instagram taken on the set of Manmohan Desai's 1988 film "Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi", and shared trivia about the old film.

"When Manmohan Desai thought that I could replicate MJ in our film Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi. What a failure I was," Big B captioned the post. In the film still, Amitabh is seen wearing a black leather jacket and leather pants, much in sync with Michael Jackson's signature style which was all about jacket, matching studded pants, a sequined shirt and matching gloves.

Reacting to the post, actor Ranveer Singh dropped a crown emoji while actor Rohit Bose Roy wrote: "Wooaaaah!!!! KING!"

Directed by Manmohan Desai, "Ganga Jamunaa Saraswati" also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Amrish Puri, Nirupa Roy and Aruna Irani. The film was a big flop at the box office.

Earlier, the actor shared another throwback picture of himself from a film's shoot and revealed that everything from that film including its title, the photoshoots, styling was done but the film never got made. In the picture, Amitabh could be seen wearing a black denim jacket, a pair of black trousers and could be seen carrying a gun.

He captioned the post: "A film that never got made... Styled, photo shot, titled... But never got made... Pity." He added a sad emoji to the post.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently seen hosting the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. The veteran will soon be seen with Emraan Hashmi in "Chehre", and in Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund". In Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra" he shares screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film released on Amazon Prime Video in June.

The 78-year-old actor's upcoming roster also has "Mayday", co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.