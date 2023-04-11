When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan named Salman Khan the 'sexiest and most gorgeous man' | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan named Salman Khan the 'sexiest and most gorgeous man'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan were rumored to be dating decades ago. While the duo never accepted or denied their relationship, it was speculated that they parted ways on a 'not-so-good' end. Nonetheless, fans loved their chemistry onscreen and desire to watch them together again. An old video has been going viral on the internet in which Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen naming Salman Khan as the 'sexiest and the most gorgeous man'.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared on the popular reality show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal when she was asked many personal and professional questions. While Aishwarya is a very private person when it comes to her personal life, she opened up about many things with Simi Garewal. In the video, the host asked her, "Who is the sexiest and the most gorgeous man in Bollywood?". To this, Aishwarya replied, "Caught me on that one. It’s a very tough one..... the sexiest and the most gorgeous with charming." When Simi asked her to stick to the 'sexy and gorgeous', the actress finally name Salman Khan and said, "let’s take someone who is obviously selected amongst the list of Indian men internationally- Salman."

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to be seen in Mani Ratnam's upcoming period film PS2. Last month, the makers released the trailer of Ponniyin Selvan-2 which garnered much praise. The first part of the film franchise had already turned out to be a megahit. The 'Ponniyin Selvan' films are based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's modern Tamil classic of the same name.

Watch the PS 2 trailer here-

'Ponniyin Selvan-2', like the first film, also stars Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi (who's central to the sequel's storyline as he plays Arunmozhi), Trisha Krishnan and Sobhita Dhulipala in leading roles. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu and Aishwarya Lekshmi are in supporting roles. 'Ponniyin Selvan-2' is slated for a worldwide release on April 28 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

