Aishwarya Rai-Trisha look regal at Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer launch; thank fans for 'enthusiasm & love'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Wednesday graced the trailer launch event of Mani Ratnam’s highly awaited epic drama, Ponniyin Selvan 2. The grand event took place in Chennai and the red carpet was dazzling with the stars, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi and Sobhita Dhulipala. Aishwarya plays a double role in the feature, as Nandini and the mysterious figure of Mandakini, who attempts to save Jayam Ravi’s Ponniyin Selvan towards the end of the first film. For the trailer launch event, Aishwarya looked regal in a pink embellished suit. The bright pink canvas of her traditional suit was adorned with elaborate embroidered golden motifs.

Aishwarya completed her statement earrings and golden bangles. She opted for minimal makeup for the glam and kept her hair open. The official page of Lyca Productions shared the video of the actress on Twitter that shows her posing in style. "The elegant and enchanting beauty of #PS2, #Nandini, has made her presence at the greatest event of the evening!" read the caption. ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer OUT: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram's period drama is worth the wait | Watch

Trisha, on the other hand, who plays the role of Princess Kundavai, arrived on the red carpet in a blue embellished saree and accessorised her look with statement jewellery. The official page of Lyca Productions shared the video of the actress sitting on the throne with the caption, "An embodiment of royalty even off-screen @trishakrishnan."

At the event, Aishwarya spoke about her collaboration with her guru Mani Ratnam. She also thanked the audience for showering love on Ponniyin Selvan. "You have given us so much love and appreciation, as a team we are truly overwhelmed. We love you all so much. Thank you for appreciating our work so much in PS-1. We thank the people here in Tamil Nadu, in our country and the world over, who have given us love and enjoyed the efforts of the team. We have received such enthusiasm for Ponniyin Selvan 2," she said.

About Ponniyin Selvan 2

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus movie will take you back to our history and let you witness the magnificent period drama vividly. The historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 Tamil novel of the same name, which chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. The second part is set to be out on April 28, 2023.

