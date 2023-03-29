DYK Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was removed from THESE films opposite Shah Rukh Khan | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Stills from Simi Garewal and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's interview

It is not unknown that Bollywood is known for its competitive environment, even big celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been removed from many hit movies. After Priyanka Chopra opened up about ‘being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood)’, an old video of Aishwarya Rai talking about being removed from five films is going viral on social media. In the video, the actress is seen sharing her feelings about getting replaced.

Aishwarya said she was taken aback and hurt when these films were taken away from her without an explanation. She talked about it with Simi Garewal on her show. In the video, Simi is seen referring to Shah Rukh Khan as she said, “You were working together in five films, weren't you? Aish. Veer Zara was written for you.” Aishwarya chuckled a little and replied, “There were a couple of films that were supposed to happen with me. But suddenly they weren't happening, without any reason whatsoever. I have never had the answer to why.”

The epitome of beauty also shared that opting out of those movies was not her decision. “No, it wasn't my decision.” “You obviously are taken aback, confused and of course hurt. You wonder about it,” she shared her feelings after being removed. Simi further proceeded, “Did that experience change your outlook on the way things work in Bollywood?” You become more aware of what you've heard about, like in terms of…situations, people having a domino effect on other people or another project. It became obvious that it can happen to me too…with all your apparent box office success or ‘secure positioning’ in the industry”, she added.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were slated to star in the 2003 romantic drama Chalte Chalte. She had, in fact, shot some portion of the movie before she was changed overnight 'without any explanation'. Aishwarya Rai acknowledged that she was pulled from up to five movies, including Veer Zaara.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was recently seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period action drama film 'Ponniyin Selvan -1' and she received overwhelmingly positive reviews from moviegoers. The actress will also be seen in the sequel of the movie. The trailer of 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' has also been released today. Aishwarya was joined in the key parts of the movie by Trisha Krishnan, Karthik Sivakumar, and Jayam Ravi. Aish's next appearance will be in the South Indian movie 'Jailer', which also stars Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar.

