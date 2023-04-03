Rekha's photos with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and hugging Big B's granddaughter Aaradhya go viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANISHMALHOTRA05 Rekha's photos with Aishwarya and Aaradhya go viral

Veteran actress Rekha looked like the epitome of grace and elegance as she attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch event in Mumbai this weekend, She looked gorgeous in a yellow and green saree and complimented it with heavy jewelry. While Rekha's look became the talk of the town, her photos with Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya also grabbed many eyeballs. Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to share photos of the trio and wrote, "The spectacular night @nmacc.india #indiainfashion celebration and with the beautiful and favorites #Rekhaji @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb and the lovely #aarhadya…"

In the photos, Rekha can be seen posing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and hugging little Aaradhya as Manish Malhotra takes selfies. The veteran actress shone brightly in the gold saree with traditional matha patti, necklace and gajra. On the other hand, Aishwarya opted for a black sharara. Check out the photos here-

Not only Aaradhya, Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa also got a hug from Rekha while they posed at NMACC. Nysa wore a beautiful silver dress for the event and was accompanied by Kajol who was also dressed in an ivory dress. After Rekha gave a tight hug to Kajol, the actress introduced her daughter Nysa to Rekha and they shared another warm hug.

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch was a two-day event. On Day 1, the Bollywood stars arrived looking their fashionable best and Nita Ambani performed on the stage. While Day 1 was all about the entertainment world, Day 2 was loaded with fashion. Called 'India in Fashion', the second-day event witnessed all the stars including Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan among others showcasing the best in fashion. Hollywood stars like Gigi Hadid and Zendaya also came dressed in traditional Indian outfit sarees.

From archival pieces carrying the creative stamp of John Galliano and the House of Dior to the Big Three of Indian couturiers -- Anamika Khanna, Tarun Tahiliani and Sabyasachi Mukherjee -- the NMACC cast a swish spell.

