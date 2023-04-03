Shah Rukh Khan poses with AP Dhillon; shakes a leg on Brown Munde at NMACC

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SHAHRUKHKHANUNIVERESEFANCLUB Shah Rukh Khan and AP Dhillon pose together

The trend really exists! With his back-to-back hit songs that cause everyone to lose it, singer AP Dhillon, 29, is constantly on everyone's thoughts. The singer became famous after the incredible track Brown Munde, that was released in 2022. It makes sense that his tracks quickly transitioned from Instagram reels to playlists, whether on purpose or by accident.

AP Dhillon with Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan skipped the red carpet but showed up at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s (NMACC) opening event last night, his picture with Punjabi singer AP Dhillon is making rounds on the internet. AP Dhillion looked dapper as he posed with Shah Rukh Khan while donning a red blazer and a green neckpiece.

Another video that has caught attention from NMACC and is currently circulated on the internet. In the viral video King Khan can be seen grooving on Brown Munde with Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan as he introduced AP Dhillon to the stage.

Before that, Varun Dhawan grooved to some of SRK's popular songs. In the meantime, Ranveer Singh kept the crowd amused with his upbeat dance routine and rap. For Gallan Goodiyaan, he also pulled in Priyanka Chopra, his Dil Dhadakne Do co-star.

About the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex officially opened its doors on March 31 with a grand three-day launch. It is a first-of-its-kind place in the field of the arts. The Grand Theatre, The Studio Theatre, and The Cube are three performance-specific areas in the structure, which is located inside the Jio World Centre. The facility will also open the Art House, a four-story space that will feature prominent artists from India and abroad.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan shuts trolls after getting slammed for lifting and kissing Gigi Hadid on NMACC stage

Also Read: Ambanis served food in Silver thalis to guests at NMACC; checkout photos of the delicacies

Also Read: Watch Shah Rukh Khan grooving with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh in Jhoome jo Pathaan at NMACC | Video

Latest Entertainment News