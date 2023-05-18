Watch Manoj Bajpayee on Aap Ki Adalat: 'Was rejected 4 times from National School Of Drama'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Manoj Bajpayee on Aap Ki Adalat

Manoj Bajpayee on Aap Ki Adalat: The OTT King, Manoj Bajpayee has undoubtedly impressed fans with his versatility and out-of-the-box acting skills. We have all seen him in witty characters in movies and series and now, he is all set to leave fans amused with his witty personality on India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma's most-talked-about show Aap Ki Adalat. Nearly three decades after his first Hindi film role, the 52-year-old has become the King of the streaming universe.

Watch here:

From Bandit Queen to The Family Man 2, Bajpayee's stories acting career has been a film of its own. He came, he struggled, he conquered, he stayed, he faded, he fell and he rose again. Manoj's career span is a truly inspiring story. The actor is the recipient of two National Film Awards and India's fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, but he still considers himself an ordinary man from Bihar who has to keep working hard to survive in a dream city like Mumbai.

Currently, the actor is making headlines for his upcoming movie 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' which is based on true events. The movie is about spreading awareness amongst parents and young children about molestation. The trailer also received a standing ovation after its screening at the New York Indian Film Festival. The film is a true-life-inspired courtroom drama in which Manoj Bajpayee plays a lawyer fighting against an influential godman accused of sexually abusing a minor girl. 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on May 23, 2023.

Watch the trailer here:

Ever since its inception in 1993, Aap Ki Adalat has some astonishing numbers associated with it. The show's videos have over 1.7 billion views across digital platforms. Currently, Aap Ki Adalat is no.1 show in its time slot within news genre. Aap Ki Adalat is world's most watched news show among TV news channels on YouTube.

