Watch Anurag Basu making dosa for Anupam Kher on the sets of 'Metro In Dino' | Video

A video of film director Anurag Basu cooking an egg dosa for Anupam Kher on site has gone viral. Anupam Kher uploaded the now-viral video on his social media account. Barfi director Anurag Basu can be seen cooking an egg dosa for Anupam in the over 4-minute-long clip. Anupam requested everyone in the video to stay silent. He narrated the technique as Basu prepared the food. On the set, people gathered around them to see the director cook. Basu deftly spread the batter over the heated tawa before adding a small amount of butter. Next he cracked an egg onto the dosa and evenly spread it out. Basu then added salt, green chilies, a little onion, and tomato to taste. He folded the dosa like a pro and chopped it into pieces before serving.

When Basu presented Anupam the egg dosa, the actor requested a round of applause for the filmmaker. Anupam mocked Basu, saying, “put me in every film of yours”, which made him chuckle. Anurag stated, “in every film, you will eat the cuisine cooked by me”, to which Anupam answered, “100%.”

Watch video here:

https://twitter.com/AnupamPKher/status/1644569673550401536?cxt=HHwWgMDQh...

The video was captioned as “Aaj ki taaza khabar (Today’s Breaking News): Anurag Basu ke set par Anupam Kher ke liye banaya Anda dosa (Anurag Basy has made egg dosa for Anupam Kher). Film main part bhi acha diya. That's all there is to it. Jai hai, Anurag babu”. Anupam was so kind as to compliment Basu on his cooking abilities. Almost 15,000 people have watched the video up until this point.

‘Metro In Dino’, which will be released in December, is an anthology film. Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta will play the key parts in the film.

