Vivian Richards, Neena Gupta and her husband attend daughter Masaba Gupta's wedding with Satyadeep

Masaba Gupta got married to her co-star Satyadeep Misra on January 27. The duo met on the sets of her show Masaba Masaba and fell in love. They tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony which was attended by only close friends and family. Interestingly, Masaba's biological father Vivian Richards also flew down from the Caribbean to attend the wedding. For the special day, Masaba's both fathers and her mother Neena Gupta were present together.

Sharing a beautiful family picture of her whole family together, Masaba Gupta wrote, "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family... Everything from here on is just bonus."

Talking about having her family together, Masaba told Vogue, "It meant a lot that my father flew down from the Caribbean. It's the first time in my life that my stepfather, my father, my mother, my mother-in-law, and my sister-in-law are all going to be in the same room celebrating together. For me, that's the biggest moment of my life, and I wanted that to be intimate."

Meanwhile, Masaba shared her first photos with Satyadeep Misra as husband and wife on Instagram and wrote, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!"

As soon as she dropped the beautiful photos, many Bollywood celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Soha Ali Khan wrote, "Congratulations beautiful people..wishing you all happiness in the world !!". Vicky Kaushal commented, "Congratulations Masaba and Sattu!" Shibani Dandekar, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and others also dropped their wishes.

In another post, Masaba gave details of her barfi pink lehenga. She revealed that he lehenga was part of her bridal line called 'Shringar'. She said, "In the @houseofmasaba Barfi Pink ‘paan-Patti’ lehenga paired with two dupattas - one in a Lime Green Wallflower Print dupatta with a sequinned border & the other with ‘open hearts’ embellished on it in rani pink."

Masaba is the daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. She made her onscreen debut with 'Masaba Masaba' and was also seen in 'Modern Love Mumbai'. Satyadeep made his debut in acting in 2011 with 'No One Killed Jessica'. His latest big screen outing was as a senior inspector in 'Vikram Vedha' and as a spy in the web series 'Mukhbir'.

