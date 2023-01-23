Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding looks decoded, newlywed couple opted for Anamika Khanna designs

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ATHIYASHETTY Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul wed in Khandala

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are a married couple. After keeping their romance private for over four years, they married each other as per Mangalorean rituals. An intimate gathering of friends and family members blessed the couple with a lifetime of happiness at Suniel Shetty's Khandala home. After Athiya and KL shared their marriage pictures on social media, many are swooning over their traditional outfits that made them looked like the most celebrity beautiful couple in recent times. Let's decode the bride and groom's look.

Athiya Shetty's bridal look

Pastel seems to be the new-age bride's favourite colour choice. After Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty too ditched red for an old rose Anamika Khanna lehenga. Her traditional outfit had chikankari work all over. The colours are subtle and this piece will surely leave a lasting impression as far as bridal looks go. The detailed outfit also features some silk, network, zardori embroidery and silk organza for her veil and her dupatta. Designer Anamika Khanna shared that the outfit took 10,000 hours to make. For the jewelry, Athiya opted for a statement, heavy choker necklace, matching earrings and a mangtika.

Read: Athiya-Rahul's FIRST PHOTOS as married couple go viral; beautiful bride stuns in chikankari lehenga

KL Rahul's sherwani

KL Rahul is a huge fan of stylish clothing. However, he looked his best in an ivory coloured sherwani. The sherwani featured intricate designs. He completed the look with an embroidered long overcoat and a dupatta around his neck. He also wore an emerald neckpiece.

Read: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul are now married; Suniel Shetty says 'like to be a father, not father-in-law'

Read More Lifestyle News