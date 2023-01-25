Virat Kohli gifts Rs 2.17 crore BMW car to Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul? Newlyweds receive ultra expensive gifts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ATHIYASHETTY Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul tied the knot in Khandala on January 23

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married on January 23 in Suneiel Shetty's Khandala bungalow. The ceremony was an intimate affair with only the close friends and family members of the bride and the groom in attendance. While it is a custom for the newlyweds to receive gifts from family and friends, Athiya and Rahul seemed to have been showered with extravagant gifts from the film industry and cricketing colleagues of the couple. Reportedly Virat Kohli, Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, MS Dhoni and others have gifted them items worth crores of rupees.

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's expensive gifts for the newlyweds

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni share a close bond with KL Rahul. He has played under the captaincy of both. After Rahul wed with his long-time partner Athiya, Virat has gifted a BMW luxury car worth Rs 2.17 crore. On the other hand, MS Dhoni, who is passionate about motorbikes, has gifted the couple a Kawasaki Ninja bike worth Rs 80 lakh.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul get special gift from Suniel Shetty

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have reportedly been gifted a house worth Rs 50 crore from Suniel Shetty. Apart from this, Suniel's film industry colleagues like Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff have also spent a huge amount of money buying gifts for the newlyweds. Salman has reportedly gifted Athiya an Audi car worth Rs 1.64 crore. Jackie Shroff, Suniel’s co-star in films like Border (1997), Refugee (2000), and Baaz: A Bird in Danger (2003), has presented a watch worth Rs 30 Lakh from Chopard, to the couple. Arjun Kapoor, one of Athiya’s close friends, gifted her a diamond bracelet worth Rs 1.5 crore. Arjun's sister Anshula also attended Athiya and KL Rahul's private wedding.

