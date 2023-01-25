Suniel Shetty shares emotional message for Athiya & KL Rahul, here's how his daughter reacted

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul

Suniel Shetty is more than a father now, he's also a father-in-law. As the nuptials of his daughter Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul concluded, the actor turned to social media to share a loving note for the newlyweds. He wished his 'bachchas' with an endearing message and a photo from their intimate marriage ceremony.

A hand to hold and a reason to believe because sometimes the right place is a person and the ingredients love and trust ... congratulations and God bless my bachchas," he captioned the post. Reacting to her father's post Athiya commented, "Love you'' with a heart emoticon. Take a look:

A number of stars from Bollywood too congratulated Suniel and the newlyweds. Actor Sameera Reddy wrote, "Wishing the beautiful couple all the happiness in the world. Congratulations." Whereas Rahul Dev said, "Biggg Congratulations dear Anna ... exemplary father, person and friend ... you deserve the best of happiness ... wish both the Kidoos Biggg Love and Abundance." Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonu Sood, and Karisma Kapoor among others too shared congratulatory notes.

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on Monday. Later, Athiya Shetty and cricketer K.L. Rahul announced to the world that they are now officially man and the wife. "Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness," Athiya wrote in her Instagram post with pictures of the newlywed couple in their finery.

After the ceremony concluded, Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan came out of the venue, greeted the media, and distributed sweets to the paparazzi stationed outside the venue. The father-son duo donned Indian ethnic wear. Suniel Shetty wore a cream-coloured kurta and pyjama and his son was seen in an all-white ethnic attire.

Expressing his happiness, Suniel Shetty informed the media that he was very happy as the function went off really well. The family plans to have the wedding reception after the IPL season gets over in view of the work commitments Rahul has in the cricket league. Shetty said he is as much a father to Rahul as he is to his daughter Athiya. The 'in-law' thing belongs to the past, he said.

