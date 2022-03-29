Vivek Agnihotri lauds 'The Kashmiri Files' team for '200% efficiency' on shoot; shares BTS video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIBEK AGNIHOTRI Anupam Kher plays the lead in 'The Kashmir Files'

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ has proved to be a cinematic spectacle of this season. The film which was released on March 11 has enjoyed a successful run at the box office and has entered the 250 crore club. Recently, Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter handle and shared a behind-the-scenes diary of ‘The Kashmir Files’ which is from the 3rd day of the shoot. He penned down the caption saying, "On the 3rd day of the shoot of #TheKashmirFiles, the unit started collapsing because of freezing cold. I spoke to the unit for 2 minutes about our purpose for making TKF and the efficiency became 200% after that. Big clap for the young unit for their sacrifice & service. #BTS"

Take a look:

In the video, he can be seen motivating the team to work in freezing weather. He shared that the Kashmiri people had suffered so many hardships when they had to leave their homeland and the temperature then must have been less than -10 and -15 degrees. Talking about his own experience he said that it's all about the right attitude and he has gained success only after he kept his attitude right.

In no time, his post was bombarded with reactions from netizens around the world. One of the users wrote, "This is brilliant. You are our modern-day Vivekananda who has united all Indians all around the globe." Another user wrote, "This we can say Maa Sharda was sharing the wisdom through you! Very touching and inspiring! The success of #TheKasmirFiles shows that People already heard that speech, without you saying it to them."

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, 'The Kashmir Files' depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Also read: Box Office Report: 'RRR' starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR is a hit while 'The Kashmir Files' holds well on Monday

Anupam Kher plays the lead in the film. The film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar and Mrinal Kulkarni. The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

Also read: Akshay Kumar acknowledges The Kashmir Files' box office success, says 'Bachchhan Paandey ko duba diya'