Virat Kohli has immense respect for Anushka Sharma, showers love after watching her train for Chakda Xpress

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for her upcoming sports biopic Chakda Xpress. In the film, the actress will be seen stepping into the shoes of women’s cricket’s all-time greatest fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. Before starting the shoot, Anushka trained hard to achieve perfection as a cricketer on-screen and this left her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli impressed. The duo, who is one of the cutest celebrity couples, never fail in setting couple goals and shower love on each other.

Virat Kohli praises Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has always strived to be a perfectionist in her career and she is doing the same for Chakda Xpress. She is neck deep in prep currently before she starts another schedule Jhulan Goswami's biopic. Her pictures from the training sessions were proof of the hard work Anushka has put in for her role. She often shares glimpses of recreating the life journey of the sporting icon. Watching her work hard, Virat Kohli was praised for his wife in the recent episode of Hotstar's FTB On The Road.

He said "For me, a movie was just about watching it for three hours. Then I saw Anushka train for the film and I was like respect boss. She is finding the process challenging. This is the first time she is doing such a thing and that too by learning bowling." ALSO READ: 'Forever with you...': Anushka Sharma pens heartfelt note after Virat Kohli hits 71st hundred

Anushka Sharma in Chakda Xpress

Anushka returns to the movies after three years (given the pandemic and her maternity break) to headline Chakda Xpress, a film she feels had to be made. The hugely-mounted Netflix film, which is tracing the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan, will showcase how the pacer moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket. ALSO READ: Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma reveals 'a moment from a story that needs to be told!'

Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

The film is being produced by Clean Slate Filmz. Anushka has already put in months of preparation to get into the skin of the celebrated Indian fast bowler.

Latest Entertainment News