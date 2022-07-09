Vikram health update: Actor's son Dhruv dismisses heart attack reports, to be discharged soon

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHRUV VIKRAM Vikram along with his son Dhruv

Tamil superstar Vikram is 'clinically stable' after he was admitted to a city hospital on Friday, following complaints of mild chest discomfort. Vikram was taken to Kauvery Hospital hours before the teaser of his much-anticipated Mani Ratnam period drama "Ponniyin Selvan: I" was released on social media.

The 56-year-old actor will be discharged soon, said Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director, Kauvery Hospital. "He was evaluated and treated by our team of specialists. He did not have any cardiac arrest and is now clinically stable. He will be discharged soon," Selvaraj said in a statement.

Dhruv Vikram's statement

In a social media post, Vikram's son Dhruv reacted to reports that said the actor had suffered a heart attack and said that his father complained of 'mild chest discomfort' and was likely to be discharged from hospital in a day.

Dhruv updated Vikram's health on Instagram and wrote, "Dear fans and wellwishers, Appa had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same. He DID NOT have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect. That being said, we request you to give him and our family the privacy we need at this time." ALSO READ: Vikram hospitalised after heart attack? Here's why Ponniyin Selvan actor won't attend teaser launch today

Dhruv further added, "Chiyaan is fine now. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day. We hope this statement provides clarity and trust that the false rumours will be put to rest."

Vikram's upcoming project

Vikram, best known for starring in Tamil hits "Sethu", "Pithamagan", "Anniyan", "Raavanan", and "I", will next be seen in action-thriller "Cobra", set to be released on August 11, and Mani Ratnam's epic Ponniyin Selvan Part One. In the periodic drama, he will be seen alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Prakash Raj. The film will hit the theatres on September 30.