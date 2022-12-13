Vijay Sethupathi's mirror selfie shows drastic physical transformation, netizens call him 'young, dashing'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTORVIJAYSETHUPATHI Vijay Sethupathi shared a photo on Instagram

Vijay Sethupathi surprised his fans on social media when he posted a mirror selfie on Instagram. The Tamil actor rarely shares posts that are not related to his movies and professional commitments. Recently, the Vikram actor's fans were in for a pleasant surprise when a photo was shared by him. Interestingly, Vijay looks visibly transformed in the photo. It looked like he has lost some weight. Fans have been commenting that he looked 'younger' in his latest photo and asked him if it was for a role.

Vijay Sethupathi's viral photo

Vijay Sethupathi's viral photo seems to be from his vanity or makeup room. Some shirts were seen hanging behind him. In the photo, Vijay wore a smile and white-rimmed spectacles. He had a white shirt on. It seemed like he has lost some weight and it was visible on his face. He also posted an emoji in the caption. Fans flooded the comments section as the actor's post surfaced.

Fans comment on Vijay Sethhupathi's photo

Netizens went berserk after Vijay Sethupathi's photo surfaced online. One commented, "What a changeover (sic)." Another said, "vjs back to smart (sic)." Many questioned if the photo was edited or if Vijay has undergone weight loss. One social media user asked, "Weight loss?"

Vijay Sethupathi set for Bollywood and web series debut

Vijay Sethupathi is all set for his Bollywood debut opposite Katrina Kaif. The movie has been titled Merry Christmas and is directed by Sriram Raghavan. It is a thriller film.

The actor is also featuring in a Silent Film titled Gandhi Talks. An AR Rahman musical, the dark comedy will be directed by Kishore P Belekar and also feature actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Arvind Swami,

Apart from these film projects, Vijay Sethupathi is also set to make his Hindi web series debut in Raj and DK-directed Amazon Prime Video project Farzi. Shahid Kapoor is the lead actor in it.

