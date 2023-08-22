Vijay Deverakonda defends Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth over flop films, says 'SHUT UP and...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda and Rajinikanth

Vijay Deverakonda, who is currently busy with the promotions of the romantic drama Kushi, has sparked controversy after his comments on Rajinikanth were misconstrued by the latter’s fans. At a recent promotional event, Vijay defended Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi, who are being judged for giving flops. Vijay gave a strong reply, taking the example of Rajini's latest release Jailer.

Vijay Deverakonda attended a promotional event for Kushi in Chennai, where he shared that a few flops cannot shake the stardom of superstars like Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi. Answering a negative question about the 'superstars' Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi delivering hits and flops in his career, Vijay said, "Superstars are beyond hits and flops. Rajinikanth sir can give 5-6 flops and do a film like 'Jailer', which earns Rs 500 crore. We just have to shut up and watch."

ALSO READ: Mega 157: Chiranjeevi's next fantasy film announced on his birthday

Speaking about Megastar Chiranjeevi, Vijay said, "He can also give back-to-back flops, but if he meets a director with the right energy, he will come back with a sensation, just like he did with Sankranti. Chiru sir changed the industry. When he came, the kind of action that was there, the kind of dance that was there, and the kind of performance that was there, all changed entirely. He inspired many people to enter the industry."

Adding to this, Vijay added that he finds it disrespectful when people judge senior actors based on their hits and flops. "They are legends and we need to respect them. It's heartening to see Kamal sir back with 'Vikram' and Rajini sir with 'Jailer'."

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth reacts to criticism for touching CM Yogi's feet, here's WHAT he said

About Kushi

Vijay Deverakonda & Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kushi is the much-awaited pan-Indian romantic drama and the team is leaving no stone unturned in their promotions. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film will also star Lakshmi, Rohini, Jayaram, Vennela Kishore, and Sachin Khedekar. Produced by Mythri Makers, Kushi is all set to release in theatres on September 1.

Latest Entertainment News