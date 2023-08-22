Mega 157: Chiranjeevi's next fantasy film announced on his birthday

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Chiranjeevi's next film announced

The undisputed megastar, Chiranjeevi, is celebrating his 68th birthday on August 22. On occasion, UV creations announced their next film with the megastar, Mega 157. The film is untitled and will be directed by Vassishta. Chiranjeevi will be seen in a fantasy film after quite some time.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the announcement on Twitter and treated Chiranjeevi's fans. The fantasy film will be bankrolled by Vamsi, Vikram, and Pramod. The full cast of Mega 157 has not been announced yet.

UV Creations also shared the first-look poster of the untitled film and wished the megastar a happy birthday. The tweet insinuated that the story will follow the union of the five elements that formed the universe. The tweet read, "This time, its MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE. The five elements will unite for the ELEMENTAL FORCE called MEGASTAR."

