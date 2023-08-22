Rajinikanth reacts to criticism for touching CM Yogi's feet, here's WHAT he said

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/YOGI ADITYANATH Rajinikath with UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Superstar Rajinikanth aka Thalaiva broke records at the box office as he returned to the big screen with Nelson Dilipkumar's film Jailer. The star recently met Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow and also held a special screening of Jailer in the city. The video of Rajinikanth meeting CM Yogi and touching CM Yogi's feet triggered a debate on social media. And now he has finally reacted to the criticism he has been receiving for the same.

Speaking to ANI as he returned to Chennai on Monday, Rajinikanth explained why he touched the CM's feet and said it is his 'habit' to touch the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis even if they are younger than him. "It is my habit to touch the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis and take their blessings, even if they are younger than me. I have done that only."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared a picture of him with Rajinikanth on Twitter, now X. He wrote, "Courtesy meeting with eminent film actor Mr. Rajinikanth at my official residence in Lucknow today."

Take a look:

After meeting CM Yogi at his residence, Rajinikanth also met Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav at his residence in Lucknow. In the photos, shared by Yadav, the star can be seen hugging him. In another picture, the duo can be seen smiling as they have a conversation together.

See here:

Meanwhile, Jailer is roaring at the box office. The action-drama crossed Rs 500 crore at the box office and became the second film of Rajinikanth to reach the Rs 500 crore club after 2.0. Co-starring Mohanlal, Shivrajkumar, Jackie Shroff, and others, Jailer traces the story of a retired police officer, who uses his influence to save his son from a gangster.

Also Read: King of Kotha: Trailer played at Times Square; Dulquer Salmaan calls it 'biggest tribute to Malayalam cinema'

Latest Entertainment News