VIDEO: Sonu Sood sends migrant workers of UP & Bihar back to their homes amid COVID-19 pandemic

Image Source : INDIA TV Sonu Sood sends migrant workers of UP & Bihar back to their homes amid COVID-19 pandemic

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has turned out to be a real-life hero for all the migrant workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The actor has been working hard to send the laborers back to their houses who are stuck in different cities. He has sent over 12,000 migrants back to their homes in the past few days and is continuing to arrange more buses for them. Recently, the actor organised transport for migrant workers of UP and Bihar and bid them goodbye. There is absolutely no stopping for him as he has been on the field for more than 20 hours and is now also helping more migrants stuck in different parts to go back to their homes in association with Neeti Goel as a part of a drive that they called GHAR BHEJO.

Bollywood actor @SonuSood sends migrant workers back to their houses in the states of UP & Bihar amid #COVIDー19 pandemic pic.twitter.com/okBp14ysfK — IndiaTV ShowBiz (@IndiaTVShowbiz) May 24, 2020

The superhero of the people Sonu Sood has not just been sending people home but is tirelessly working to help the corona warriors in their work by providing them with PPE kits and other required equipment. He has given away his Mumbai hotel for the accommodation of the medical forces and has donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors across Punjab. In addition to this, the actor has been providing food to migrants.

Speaking exclusively to India TV, Sonu Sood said, "These workers have names, we keep calling them migrants...they made our homes, can't we send them back to their homes? Every step they take on the highway, wouldn't they be thinking that we did so much and built the country over so many years, and we have been forced to do this. It is very important I think everyone has to come forward. You are answerable as a human being, please come out and help all you can to ensure that every single of them reaches their home."

Recently, Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil also lauded the actor for his efforts and called him a real-life hero. He tweeted, "Sonu Sood is arranging buses for migrants who want to go back to their homes. He is trying to help as many migrants as he can. The on screen villain is an inspiring hero in reality! God bless him @SonuSood"

Sonu Sood is arranging buses for migrants who want to go back to their homes. He is trying to help as many migrants as he can. The on screen villain is an inspiring hero in reality!

God bless him ❤️@SonuSood #SonuSood pic.twitter.com/cokoowzjhU — Jayant Patil (@Jayant_R_Patil) May 23, 2020

The actor has been actively encouraging fans to come forward and unite in these tough times to fight the battle against COVID-19. He has also been asking fans to support those who are on the front foot and bravely risking their lives to save the nation.

