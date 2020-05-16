'Migrant workers made our homes, can't we send them back to their homes': Sonu Sood

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU SOOD Sonu Sood now organizes buses for migrant workers in UP, Bihar & Jharkhand

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has once again proved why he's the real Indian Hero. After arranging buses for migrants of Karnataka, the actor has now arranged buses for migrant workers to go to their respective houses in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar & Jharkhand. He emotionally shared that he won't stop till the last migrant worker reaches his respective house. Speaking exclusively to India TV, Sonu got emotional and urged people to "leave everything else, and come out to help these workers reach their homes."

Sonu said to India TV, "These workers have names, we keep calling them migrants...they made our homes, can't we send them back to their homes? Every step they take on the highway, wouldn't they be thinking that we did so much and built the country over so many years, and we have been forced to do this. It is very important I think everyone has to come forward. You are answerable as a human being, please come out and help all you can to ensure that every single of them reaches their home."

On permission by state governments he said it took him "three days to take permission" but he managed and he will keep doing this till every migrant reaches home.

Actor Sonu Sood has been tirelessly working to provide relief to the daily wage workers during these tough times and has also been very active to help the corona warriors during the coronavirus pandemic. The actor has already given away his Mumbai hotel for the accommodation of the medical forces, and has donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors across Punjab. Sonu has also been providing food to migrant workers in association with Neeti Goel.

"I strongly believe that in the current times when we are all facing this global health calamity, every Indian deserves to be with their families and dear ones. I've taken official permissions from the Maharashtra and Karnataka Governments to help these migrants reach home in about ten buses. The Maharashtra government officials were very helpful in terms of orgainizing the paperwork & a special mention to the karnataka government for welcoming the migrants back home. It was really moving for me to watch these migrants walking on roads including the little kids and old parents. I shall continue doing the same for other states as well to the best of my abilities," said Sonu to India TV.

Sonu Sood says that he strongly believes that in this hour of need, everyone should come together to support the corona warrior in the battle against COVID-19. He also encouraged fans to support those on are on the front foot and bravely risking their lives to save the nation.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage