Maharashtra minister lauds Sonu Sood for arranging buses for migrants, calls him 'inspiring hero in reality'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been garnering praise from all corners for arranging buses for migrant workers in different states. On Saturday, Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil took to Twitter to laud the actor for his efforts and called him a real-life hero. Sonu Sood has organized multiple bus services for many migrant workers to reach their homes in UP, Karnataka, Jharkhand from Maharastra.

Patil tweeted, "Sonu Sood is arranging buses for migrants who want to go back to their homes. He is trying to help as many migrants as he can. The on screen villain is an inspiring hero in reality! God bless him @SonuSood"

Sonu Sood is arranging buses for migrants who want to go back to their homes. He is trying to help as many migrants as he can. The on screen villain is an inspiring hero in reality!

Earlier, Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna had hailed the actor for helping out the migrant workers during this tough time and had named a dish after his birth place. Vikas Khanna took to Twitter to share the photo of the dish and wrote, "Dear @SonuSood everyday you are inspiring us. Can't cook for you right now in appreciation of your work. So sending you a dish Im going to name "MOGA" after your birthplace. #Respect #RealHero."

Sonu was overjoyed naturally, and he called Khanna the "world's best chef". He wrote: "Bhaiiiiii. Now this is SOMETHING, the most special thing I heard today. Love u man for all the great work ur doing . U inspire, n yes... can't wait to taste "MOGA" made by THE WORLD's BEST CHEF my home town MOGA will be proud today."

Actor Sonu Sood has been tirelessly working to provide relief to the daily wage workers during the coronavirus pandemic and has also been very active to help the corona warriors. The actor has already given away his Mumbai hotel for the accommodation of the medical forces, and has donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors across Punjab. Sonu has also been providing food to migrant workers in association with Neeti Goel.

Speaking exclusively to India TV, Sonu got emotional and urged people to "leave everything else, and come out to help these workers reach their homes." Sonu said, "These workers have names, we keep calling them migrants...they made our homes, can't we send them back to their homes? Every step they take on the highway, wouldn't they be thinking that we did so much and built the country over so many years, and we have been forced to do this. It is very important I think everyone has to come forward. You are answerable as a human being, please come out and help all you can to ensure that every single of them reaches their home."

