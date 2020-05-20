Image Source : TWITTER Vikas Khanna names dish after Sonu Sood's birthplace for actor's charity

Chef Vikas Khanna has prepared a special dish and named it "Moga" after the town in Punjab where actor Sonu Sood was born. This, because Khanna is impressed with Sonu's charity work amid the COVID 19 lockdown.

Khanna shared a photo of the special dish with a tweet message: "Dear @SonuSood everyday you are inspiring us. Can't cook for you right now in appreciation of your work. So sending you a dish Im going to name "MOGA" after your birthplace. #Respect #RealHero."

Dear @SonuSood everyday you are inspiring us.

Can’t cook for you right now in appreciation of your work.

So sending you a dish Im going to name “MOGA” after your birthplace. ❤️#Respect #RealHero pic.twitter.com/F7D61AfrgN — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) May 19, 2020

Sonu was overjoyed naturally, and he called Khanna the "world's best chef".

He wrote: "Bhaiiiiii. Now this is SOMETHING, the most special thing I heard today. Love u man for all the great work ur doing . U inspire, n yes... can't wait to taste "MOGA" made by THE WORLD's BEST CHEF my home town MOGA will be proud today."

Bhaiiiiii. Now this is SOMETHING👏, the most special thing I heard today. Love u man for all the great work ur doing . U inspire❣️ n yes... can’t wait to taste “MOGA” made by THE WORLD’s BEST CHEF 🏆 my home town MOGA will be proud today. 🙏 https://t.co/OLS6LuOcyS — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 19, 2020

Meanwhile, a resident of Telangana, stuck elsewhere requested Sonu Sood to help him reach home. But the actor informed that Telangana is not allowing people to enter from other states.

"Telangana is not accepting people brother. Still trying my best to seek permission. Hoping for the best," tweeted the actor.

