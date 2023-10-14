Video: Parineeti Chopra flaunts chooda, sindoor as she turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion week post wedding

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra greets audience at Lakme Fashion Week

Parineeti Chopra recently walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week and slayed it. Her saree look has gone viral on social media. This was the first time after her marriage that Parineeti was seen in a fashion show and seems like she stole the show.

The Ishqzaade actor donned a regal saree, paired with a short sleeve blouse. Cherry on the cake is her dramatic cape. But what stole the attention was her wedding chooda and sindoor, which the actor is effortlessly falunting these days. Several videos and photos from the LFW is going viral on social media, where the Bollywood actor can be seen dancing at the ramp too.

Nitizens have liked Parineeti's ensemble. Be it her golden saree, the sparkling necklace or her pink chooda, everything is on point. Parineeti's fans have showred praises on her. An Instagram user wrote that the actor is looking like a complete bride, while another wrote that Pari's smile was complementing her look.

Parineeti Chopra married Raghav Chadha in Udaipur

Parineeti Chopra married politician Raghav Chadha on September 24. The wedding took place among their close relatives at the Royal Palace Hotel Leela Palace in Udaipur. Not only the wedding, Parineeti's pre-wedding functions were also quite different. From Ardaas to cricket match and games took place between the two families. The actor even shared some photos and videos from her wedding festivities.

Parineeti was last seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The Akshay Kumar starrer is still running in theatres and is expected to do well in the coming weeks. The newly wed will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri and Rashmika Mandana in lead roles.

Latest Entertainment News