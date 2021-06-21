Janhvi Kapoor dances like no one's watching in new video, brother Arjun's hilarious reaction takes the cake

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor dances like no one's watching, brother Arjun's hilarious reaction takes the cake

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor never fails to surprise her fans with some funny yet interesting content on her social media. The actress often shares videos of her grooving with friends like no one's watching. On Monday Janhvi shared a hilarious video announcing the arrival of her 'Aksa gang'. She took up the viral Temperature Challenge with her team. Giving a shout-out to each one in the video, Janhvi wrote: "Aksa gang is back."

Janhvi, dressed in a little black dress, can be seen showing off some really quirky moves as she is seen twerking. Making the dance video a hilarious one she danced with shoes in her hand and even gives a piggyback ride to one of her friends.

Her half-brother Arjun Kapoor took to the comments section and reacted to the video. The actor wrote, "Ummm this needs a separate whole dinner to discuss."

On the occasion of Father's Day, actors Arjun Kapoor and Janhavi Kapoor had a special dinner with their father Boney Kapoor. Joining the trio were the other two Kapoor sisters Anshula and Khushi. Arjun took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse into his Father’s Day celebration with his sisters and dad. The actor posted two selfies, in which the happy family was seen happily posing for the cameras.

"The father, the daughters & the son. Our Father’s Day dinner...Smiles are appreciated any day of the week but today just felt even more sweeter," Arjun captioned the photo.

On the work front, Janhvi's latest release is the horror-comedy film "Roohi" which released in March. The film directed by Hardik Mehta, also features Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead.

The actress is also expected next to be seen in the upcoming romantic-comedy film "Dostana 2". The film recently courted controversy when Dharma announced that it will recast for the film. It is still unclear if Janhvi will be associated with the project. "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence -- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon," the announcement read on Instagram handle of dharma movies.

Apart from this, she also has period drama ‘Takht’. The film will also feature Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Anand L Rai‘s Good Luck Jerry’.