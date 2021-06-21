Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR, AHAN SHETTY Akshay Kumar rubbishes rumours of collaborating with Ahan Shetty for Sajid Nadiadwala's project

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who was reportedly going to star alongside Ahan Shetty for producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala's new project, refuted reports of them featuring together, calling them 'fake'. The 'Mission Magal' actor took to his Twitter handle and tagged a leading news outlet's story regarding the same, calling it "10/10 on FAKE news scale!" He further joked about opening a business to bust fake news and added, "How about I start my own fake news busting business?"

For the unversed, a source close to the production had shared that Akshay and Ahan are set to collaborate for Nadiadwala's next venture.

The source had shared, "The entire team is rooting for this action power-pack of actors which has Akshay and Ahan together for the first time. Only Sajid sir could make it possible and we are all truly excited for the energy the two would bring to the screens. The project is yet to be announced and is at the planning stage. We will have more details come out soon."

While we won't be able to see the duo in a movie together, both the actors respectively have 'Bachchan Pandey' starring Akshay and 'Tadap' starring Ahan on the cards with Nadiadwala.

Nadiadwala is launching actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan with the Milan Luthria-directorial 'Tadap', which also stars Tara Sutaria in the lead and is scheduled to release in September. Akshay shares a great rapport with Suniel and has been part of some iconic films with him including 'Waqt Hamara Hai', 'Mohra', 'Hera Pheri', 'Dhadkan' and 'Awara Pagaal Deewana', among others.

Meanwhile, Akshay and Nadiadwala have also collaborated on several projects together earlier, including 'Waqt Humara Hai', 'Heyy Babyy', 'Kambakkht Ishq', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', among others. Akshay and Nadiadwala's upcoming collaboration 'Bachchan Pandey' is set to release in 2022.

Earlier this year, Akshay's rugged look from the movie was unveiled. Apart from 'Bachchan Pandey', the actor has several other exciting films in the pipeline including 'Ram Setu', 'Housefull 5', 'Atrangi Re', 'Bell Bottom' and 'Sooryavanshi'.

-with ANI inputs