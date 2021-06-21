Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKA MANDANNA National Crush Rashmika Mandanna confesses she is in love, guess who is the lucky one

South actress Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular celebrities of the Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil film industries. Not just her acting but her beauty and down-to-earth nature are praised by all. This is the reason why she has been given the title of the 'national crush.' Well, it's not just her films or pictures, but also her personal life which is quite discussed amongst her fans. Every now and then, her name is attached to her 'Dear Comrade' co-star Vijay Deverakonda. But it is still a mystery as to whether the two are dating in real life or not. Earlier today, Rashmika confessed she is in love as she posted a photo of her pet Aura from the sets and wrote, "in love."

She captioned the image as, "look at those eyes! listen guys..I am in love..I am an obsessed dog mumma..I've realised."

In the following post, she also wished her parents on their anniversary. She wrote, "the last time I was home in October/November...it's been so long... it's hard to not see you for this long in person..every time I think of coming home, it's either a lockdown or work starts...I miss you so much...and I don't even have a decent picture with you recently but leaving that aside."

"Happy anniversary! thank you for meeting each other, thank you for giving birth to me and shimmu and thank you for letting us live our lives the way we want to...and thank you for being safe and for just being you! We love yoy...you know that. I needn't say anything more..but I really do miss you and I think of you everyday even on the days I can't talk to you. I need you to be safe and happy and strong. this is just the beginning", she added.

On the professional front, Rashmika is all set to step into the Bollywood industry opposite Sidharth Malhotra in 'Mission Majnu.' Not only this, she has even signed her second project 'Goodbye' that too opposite megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Recently, Rashmika also launched an initiative called ‘Spreading Hopes' to celebrate the Good Samaritans from all across the country, who have gone out of their way to help others during the devastating second wave of the pandemic. She aims to encourage people to value these superheroes, and get inspired by their work.