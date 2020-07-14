VIDEO: When Jacqueline Fernandez, Lisa Haydon fought to board the plane first during Housefull 3 promotions

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SACHINBHARTIARTOGRAPHER When Jacqueline Fernandez, Lisa Haydon fought to board the plane first

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernande is known to be a goofball. The actress loves to do pranks, make funny videos and spread smiles everywhere. In 2016, when she was gearing up for the release of her film Housefull 4, she gave netizens enough reasons to laugh as she shared videos with co-star Lisa Haydon. The two actresses turned into Tom and Jerry as they fought on every little thing from boarding the plane first to eating first during the film Housefull 3's promotions. Actor Akshay Kumar shared multiple videos in which Jacqueline and Lisa were seen fighting with each other.

Housefull 3 actor Akshay Kumar had shared in a video in which Jacqueline and Lisa were seen snatching the mic from each other during their stage show in Ahemdabad. Kumar wrote, "Witnessed women power in full glory in Ahmedabad today HOUSEFULL3 Next Friday! Watch out the claws are out " In another video, the two actress were seen pulling each other in order to board the flight first. Check out the video here-

Witnessed women power in full glory in Ahmedabad today 😜 HOUSEFULL3 Next Friday! Watch out the claws are out 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PmuknCEN3W — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 27, 2016

When Lisa & Jackie became Tom & Jerry!These 2 have changed the face of Heroines in Bollywood forever, more on June 3 pic.twitter.com/j9N3Fv6qlk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 27, 2016

Directed by Sajid- Farhad, Housefull 3 starred Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani and Chunkey Pandey.

During the lockdown, Jacqueline had been giving major fitness goals by sharing videos performing yoga, She also opened up about having anxiety lately. "I have been dealing with some major anxiety these past few weeks.. however being consistent with yoga has taught me the valuable lesson of being in the moment and what's even more important.. gratitude.. for life and being alive.. have a great day everyone!" Jacqueline shared on Instagram.

"This pandemic has helped me realise that life is too short. We need to value each day to the fullest and make the most of each day we are living," Jacqueline told IANS. She added, "Additionally, we as humans need to appreciate our existence first in order to appreciate our mother earth. We have to be grateful for what we have, and do as much as we can to give back to our planet."

