VIDEO: From chopping onions to finding turmeric, Karan Johar panics while cooking on Star Vs Food

Bollywood personalities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Pratik Gandhi, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were seen showcasing their culinary skills in a show called 'Star Vs Food'. The new celebrity cooking show features weekly episodes of actors setting themselves up against the challenge of cooking food for their loved ones under the supervision of a professional chef. On Thursday, the Filmmaker gave a sneak peek of his experience as a celebrity guest on the cooking show. Karan joined the head chef of a Japanese restaurant Lakhan Jethani, to cook Katsu Curry and Sushi.

Taking to his Instagram, Karan shared a video clip in which he can be seen collecting ingredients for the dish. Chef Lakhan begins the task for Katsu Curry by asking Karan to chop onions, finely. As the video proceeds, Karan can be seen searching for turmeric in the kitchen store and chopping ginger. Karan just sits after strolling and searching for a while and goes through multiple levels of emotions since he couldn’t find turmeric. He then later says, 'mujhe nahi karna yeh'.

Sharing the clip he wrote, "I showed my kids this video and it gave me so much of joy to see their reaction. Turns out they enjoy watching me cook more than they enjoy my cooking, and that's one of the reasons I did this, because I knew it would make them happy. And right now in this world, seeing all the sad news and everything that's happening... We all need to find whatever that brings us joy, and I hope you find yours."

"Stay home, stay safe. Ps - This was shot sometime back, and I'm glad I got to sharpen my culinary skills well before the lockdown under the guidance of one of Mumbai's finest chefs - @samurai_cook. PPS - After @kareenakapoorkhan, I can't wait to see how @malaikaaroraofficial @arjunkapoor @pratikgandhiofficial fare donning that chef's hat on @discoveryplusIN's #StarVsFood," he added.

Take a look:

Karan also revealed that he doesn't spend much time in the kitchen but tried making a cake during the lockdown for his twins, Yash and Roohi. However, he forgot to add an essential ingredient "baking powder". One of his friends had to arrange a cake in 2 hours since his kids were looking forward to their father’s cooking.

Meanwhile, the cooking show is being aired on Discovery+ and it features five Bollywood stars trying their hands at cooking. In last week's episode, Kareena Kapoor made pizza.