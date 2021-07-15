Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN Varun Dhawan's play dates with adorable fur-ball Joey are friendship goals | WATCH

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Thursday treated his fans with an adorable video of his dog Joey. Varun took to Instagram and posted a video clip featuring adorable moments of the 'Badlapur' actor spent with his puppy. It seems like Varun is in complete awe of the little puppy. From playing with the furry one to dancing with him, Varun is seen trying his best to make Joey his best friend.

He captioned the video as, "This is what I'm doing" and added "Friendship goals"

Take a look:

Varun's post garnered a lot of love from social media users. Actor Tiger Shroff commented, "So cute." "Adorable munchkin," actor Siddhanth Kapoor wrote. Zoya Akhtar said, "When am I meeting him?" Actress Rashmika Mandanna commented, "Gahhhh!" Jacqueline Fernandez said, "This is my life X 8 cats." Siddhanth Kapoor, Sophie Chaudry, Kriti Sanon and others also commented on the post.

Joey, a beagle puppy, is the latest addition to Varun Dhawan's family. The actor often shares pictures and videos with his furry friend and we can't get enough of it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun has recently wrapped up shooting for horror-comedy 'Bhediya', which also features Kriti Sanon. According to reports, Varun will be seen playing the role of a half-man and half-wolf in Amar Kaushik's film.

The actor shared a motion poster on Instagram and wrote, ''It's a film wrap for team #Bhediya! What an extraordinary journey this has been working with some amazing people and teaming up with Dino after Badlapur and super talented @amarkaushik . @kritisanon u ma boo and @nowitsabhi will misss our chats in the van before every scene love u @paalinkabak suprise package thank u."

-with ANI inputs