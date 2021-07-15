Raj Kundra's quirky Shilpa Shetty video is answer to all asking 'Will I lose my 'figure' after pregnancy'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJ KUNDRA Raj Kundra's Shilpa Shetty video is answer to all asking 'Will I lose my 'figure' after pregnancy'

Raj Kundra shared a video montage, featuring his wife Shilpa Shetty when she was pregnant with their first child Viaan. Shilpa and Raj were blessed Viaan in 2012. They also have a one-year-old daughter, Samisha, who was born via surrogacy. In the video, Raj admired Shilpa for his post-pregnancy weight loss journey and how she came back in shape. Interestingly, this was his rendition of the Chura Ke Dil Mera challenge.

The video shared by Raj Kundra began with a dialogue from Kriti Sanon's upcoming film Mimi's trailer, in which Kriti's character expressed reservations about becoming a surrogate mother and asked the doctor, “Mera figure toh kharab nahi hoga an." The doctor reassured her by saying, “Shilpa Shetty ka figure kharab hua ky." The clip then transitioned to Shilpa’s new song, Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0, from Hungama 2. Followed by Shilpa's pictures from her pregnancy and then to her post-pregnancy fit look.

Sharing the video, Raj wrote in the caption, "Here we go this is my #churakedilmerachallenge @theshilpashetty @kritisanon #mimi #hungama2. thank you @throwbakc."

Take a look:

Shilpa also dropped her reaction in the comments section,"Ha ha ha Coookkiiiiieeeeee @rajkundra9 you are crazy."

Raj often shares some deepfake videos featuring his darling wife Shilpa that have been blowing the internet. He shared a video of him and Shilpa turning into Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic. While their faces have been imposed on the Hollywood duo's face, the song in the background is a Punjabi popular track Jatt Da Pyaar.

Sharing the video, Raj Kundra wrote, "That crazy Punjabi couple from the Titanic are back! Proof they were Punjabi..she threw ‘the diamond’ in the ocean! Jat da pyar goriye"

Check out some of their popular video edits.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty is seen as one of the judges on the dance-based reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4.