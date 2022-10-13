Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal celebrate second Karwa Chauth with love and mithaai | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Bollywood celebrities are offering glimpses of their Karwa Chauth festivities. After Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan shared pictures of his Karwa Chauth celebrations with Natasha Dalal. On the auspicious occasion, the actor made sure to shower his ladylove with abundant love. For the unversed, the duo tied the knot on 24th January 2021 in an intimate ceremony. The couple entered wedlock after many years of courtship.

Varun Dhawan's post

Giving a glimpse of their Karwa Chauth, Varun shared a series of pictures with his wife. Dressed up in shades of pink and red, Varun and Natasha are happily posing for the camera in traditional outfits. While Varun looked dapper in a red kurta, while Natasha slayed in a pink ensemble. She completed her look with statement ornaments and minimal makeup. Also Read: Karwa Chauth 2022: Shilpa, Natasha & others arrive at Anil Kapoor's house; Katrina-Vicky celebrate with family

In the second picture, Varun can be seen feeding Natasha to break her fast. Wishing his fans, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor captioned the picture, "Happy Karwa Chauth." Soon after he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with heart and love-struck emoticons. Take a look

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif celebrates first Karwa Chauth, shares love-filled photos with Vicky Kaushal

Varun Dhawan's work front

The actor was last seen in the Raj Mehta directorial JuggJugg Jeeyo, which emerged as a massive commercial success. Now, Varun Dhawan awaits the release of his project Bhediya, which is touted to be a horror comedy. Also starring Kriti Sanon, the film is directed by Amar Kaushik.

Talking about 'Bhediya' last year, Amar had said, “Bhediya is a tale filled with awe-inspiring imagery. Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something very special. It’s not just the path-breaking VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible”. This movie will be the third installment of producer Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy after 'Stree' and 'Roohi'.

Latest Entertainment News