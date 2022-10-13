Thursday, October 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Katrina Kaif celebrates first Karwa Chauth, shares love-filled photos with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif celebrates first Karwa Chauth, shares love-filled photos with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif celebrates first Karwa Chauth, shares love-filled photos with Vicky Kaushal. Take a look.

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Updated on: October 13, 2022 23:11 IST
Katrina Kaif celebrates first Karwa Chauth
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Katrina Kaif celebrates first Karwa Chauth

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town. The couple tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance. Ever since the couple got hitched, they have been setting major couple goals. They occasionally take to social media and share pictures with each other. Even though they rarely share pictures, their photos always take the internet by storm. This year, Katrina is celebrating her first Karwa Chauth. The lovebirds took to their social media accounts and shared pictures from the celebration. Katrina took part in the rituals with her in-laws.\

On Thursday, Katrina took to her social media and shared a slew of pictures. In the first picture, Katrina is seen posing with her husband. Both look stunning clad in traditional outfits. The second picture shows Katrina and Vicky posing with the latter's parents. The third picture features the couple beaming with happiness. The last picture shows the actress performing rituals. 

Check out the pictures: 

Related Stories
Katrina Kaif reveals she wants to haunt Priyanka Chopra, reason will shock you

Katrina Kaif reveals she wants to haunt Priyanka Chopra, reason will shock you

Katrina Kaif couldn’t finish watching Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, says 'Had to cover my eyes'

Katrina Kaif couldn’t finish watching Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, says 'Had to cover my eyes'

Phone Bhoot's song Kinna Sona out: Katrina Kaif slays in red dress with Ishaan and Siddhant

Phone Bhoot's song Kinna Sona out: Katrina Kaif slays in red dress with Ishaan and Siddhant

Katrina Kaif on life after marriage with Vicky Kaushal; complains 'he has been away a lot'

Katrina Kaif on life after marriage with Vicky Kaushal; complains 'he has been away a lot'

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News