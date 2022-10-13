Katrina Kaif celebrates first Karwa Chauth, shares love-filled photos with Vicky Kaushal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Katrina Kaif celebrates first Karwa Chauth

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town. The couple tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance. Ever since the couple got hitched, they have been setting major couple goals. They occasionally take to social media and share pictures with each other. Even though they rarely share pictures, their photos always take the internet by storm. This year, Katrina is celebrating her first Karwa Chauth. The lovebirds took to their social media accounts and shared pictures from the celebration. Katrina took part in the rituals with her in-laws.\

On Thursday, Katrina took to her social media and shared a slew of pictures. In the first picture, Katrina is seen posing with her husband. Both look stunning clad in traditional outfits. The second picture shows Katrina and Vicky posing with the latter's parents. The third picture features the couple beaming with happiness. The last picture shows the actress performing rituals.

Check out the pictures:

