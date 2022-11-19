Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's Bhediya trailer 'howls loud' on Burj Khalifa | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MADDOCKFILMS Bhediya trailer on Burj Khalifa

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Bhediya 'howled loud' on the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The comedy-horror film recently had its trailer projected on the world's tallest skyscraper. The lead actors were promoting their film across India before flying to Dubai for pre-release events. Taking to her social media, Kriti shared a video of the trailer of Bhediya projected on the Burj Khalifa. “And the Bhediya trailer howled loud on none other than the Burj Khalifa! Big moment!” she wrote in the caption.

The clip shows Bhediya's team including her, Varun Dhawan and other crew members celebrating as the trailer lights up the skyscraper. She shared the video as she faced towards the tallest building in the world in a gorgeous golden gown. The actress was surrounded by her lighting and camera crew for capturing the moment perfectly. A number of shutterbugs and fans also stood nearby to witness the moment.

Meanwhile, Varun's post featured a video he captured via his selfie camera. He howled in excitement as the trailer was seen flashing on the surface of the 828-metre tall building in the background. 'I got so excited I dropped my phone', Varun wrote in the caption.

Once the trailer projection ended, he shook hands with a number of excited fans nearby. They all cheered for him and took pictures. The post drew reactions from a number of supportive fans and industry colleagues. 'Yasssssssss' wrote former MTV India VJ Sophie Choudry, with a wolf and fire emoji. 'Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety' star Nushratt Bharucha also expressed her excitement about the moment. 'Mad!!!!' she wrote, with a fire emoji.

Active promotions of the film have been ongoing for weeks. Lead stars Kriti and Varun recently went to Jaipur and Ahmedabad to greet their enthusiastic fans and shake a leg with them to the film's songs. ALSO READ: Bhediya Trailer: Varun Dhawan transforms into deadly beast but keeps comedy alive in Kriti Sanon starrer

Varun and Kriti Sanon's new Bollywood film is a comedy-horror movie that will hit the big screen on November 25. The film produced under the banner of Maddock Films is an addition to the cinematic horror comedy universe of the production house and also stars Abhishek Banerjee.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna & Tabu's film gets a rock solid start

Latest Entertainment News