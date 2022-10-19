Bhediya Trailer: Varun Dhawan transforms into deadly beast but keeps comedy alive in Kriti Sanon starrer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN Bhediya

Bhediya Trailer: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's new Bollywood film is a comedy-horror movie that will hit the big screen on November 25. The film produced under the banner of Maddock Films is an addition to the cinematic horror comedy universe of the production house and also stars Abhishek Banerjee.

The trailer begins with Varun Dhawan sleeping peacefully on his bed. A bug buzzes around him when he catches it with a snap. Next, we see his friends including Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee staring down at Varun on a hospital bed and it is revealed that he has been bitten by a wolf. In subsequent scenes, the actor is seen transforming into a deadly beast. He builds muscles overnight and gets immense power. As the trailer proceeds, even before Varun's character could accept the changes, he is startled as his nails grow, canines peak out of his jaw and the spine cracks turning him into a wolf by night.

The trailer is equipped with impressive VFX and promises a cinematic experience with dark visuals and a mysterious background score. By the initial looks of it, the film appears to be a mix of jump-scare horror moments with a dollop of comedy. Watch the trailer here:

In the character posters shared previously, Varun Dhawan is seen turning into a fierce werewolf during a full moon night. Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bannerjee and others from the film's cast look terrified as they seem to be roaming with torchlights.

Talking about Kriti Sanon, in the poster she is seen sporting short hair as she plays the role of Dr Anika. We can also see her holding a gun used for vaccinating animals.

The trailer of the film has garnered much praise for its VFX. Featuring Hollywood's premier effects studio Mr. X, the Amar Kaushik directorial is touted to boast exquisite visual effects.

Mr. X, the award winning effects company, part of Technicolor Creative Studios, is renowned for its stellar creature and environment work in the Oscar nominated aLove and Monsters' as well as the Emmy winning 'Vikings'.

Meanwhile, the creature-comedy drama 'Bhediya' will mark the 'Badlapur' star and 'Heropanti' star's second collaboration with each other after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com 'Dilwale'. The film, which went on floors earlier in March in Arunachal Pradesh, is bringing together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'.

Latest Bollywood News