Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna & Tabu's film gets a rock solid start

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: One of the most awaited crime thriller, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna, debuted in theatres on Friday (November 18) with a bang. The expectations from the film are sky-high and box office returns look promising. Drishyam 2 received a warm reception from fans, audience and critics. Several even said it was one of the year's best releases. According to trade reports, Drishyam 2 has given the industry the biggest boost post-pandemic as it heads towards a possible 15 crore nett opening. Well, if the film falls a little short of 15 crore nett, it will still be the second biggest opening for outright Hindi films this year and the third highest post the pandemic.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Report:

Drishyam 2 is reportedly off to an excellent opening not only in India but globally. According to Box Office India, "Drishyam 2 is looking at a 14 crore nett first day which is a very good opening day and in the business scenario today it can be called excellent, especially for a film with hardly any music. The film will edge past the numbers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 mainly thanks to the difference in business in Maharashtra." The film is the second biggest opening for outright Hindi films this year. It is not just India but the film also has taken a good start overseas where Ajay Devgn films dont generally open well.

"The opening is likely to be the third best of the year for original Hindi films though the film in second place Ram Setu was a Diwali release so that hardly counts. It could be that Drishyam reaches the Ram Setu number though it will need the likes of UP and Bihar to show strong collections which is unlikely as these markets had a slower start."

About Drishyam 2

October 2 is known for majorly two reasons across India and within the Indian diaspora - first, as Mahatma Gandhi's birthday and second, when Vijay Salgaonkar from 'Drishyam' went to Panjim along with his family. The story picks up after Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn), who commits a crime, has been let off the hook due to the lack of evidence. In the sequel, the stakes were higher as Tabu (Meera Deshmukh), who returned in a more violent manner to exact revenge on Vijay, teams up with Akshaye to investigate the murder of her teenage son.

Drishyam 2 serves as one of the best climaxes for a crime thriller in recent times. The film is a sequel to the 2015 release Drishyam, a Hindi remake of Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. Apart from Ajay and Tabu, the film also stars Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Neha Joshi, Kamlesh Sawant and Yogesh Soman.

