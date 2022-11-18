Friday, November 18, 2022
     
Drishyam 2 Twitter Review: Ajay Devgn-Akshaye Khanna's 'power-packed' drama gets standing ovation

Drishyam 2 Twitter Review: Ajay Devgn's 'it's not about what is in front of us but what we look at' fits well for the climax of the film. Once you’re seated to watch Ajay, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna's film, you'll leave the theater, clapping and hooting.

Ridhi Suri Written By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Published on: November 18, 2022 10:52 IST
Drishyam 2
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Drishyam 2 Twitter Review

Drishyam 2 Twitter Review: One of the most awaited crime thriller, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna, debuted in theatres on Friday (November 18). The story picks up after Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn), who commits a crime, has been let off the hook due to the lack of evidence. In the sequel, the stakes were higher as Tabu (Meera Deshmukh), who returned in a more violent manner to exact revenge on Vijay, teams up with Akshaye to investigate the murder of her teenage son. Well, the question is: Was Vijay able to cover up the crime? As the story moves forward in time after seven years, hidden truths were uncovered.

Once you’re seated as an eyewitness, you'll leave the theater, clapping and hooting for the well-executed end. Drishyam 2 serves as one of the best climaxes for a crime thriller in recent times and the fans are loving it. A user wrote, "I just Watched A Super Duper Hit Movie #Drishyam2... What a Amazing Movie, Loved it. Thank you @ajaydevgn @shriya1109 #Tabu #AkshayeKhanna for Giving a Wonderful and Blockbuster Movie. #AjayDevgn #Drishyam2Review #ShriyaSaran." Another said, "#Drishyam2 : POWER-PACKED. #AjayDevgn. #AkshayeKhanna. #Tabu #ShriyaSaran Powerhouse actors in a power-packed film… Director #AbhishekPathak delivers a fantastic thriller…" Take a look:

 The film is a sequel to the 2015 release Drishyam, a Hindi remake of Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. Apart from Ajay and Tabu, the film also stars Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Neha Joshi, Kamlesh Sawant and Yogesh Soman. ALSO READ: Drishyam 2 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn gives an impeccable conclusion to convoluted characters driven to extreme

 

