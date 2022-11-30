Varun Dhawan issues clarification on Kriti Sanon dating Prabhas. Here's what he has to say

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Varun Dhawan on Kriti Sanon dating Prabhas

After Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan has now issued a clarification on the actress dating Prabhas. A few days ago, the Jug Juggjeeyo actor appeared on the famous dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa for the promotion of his and Kriti Sanon's film 'Bhediya', where he hinted about Prabhas dating the Mimi actress. Addressing the rumours, Varun took to social media to share Kriti Sanon's statement and revealed everything was said in 'fun'.

Varun Dhawan's Statement

Varun Dhawan shared Kriti's statement and wrote, "Guys UI had ur fun but it's just fun and stuff the channels have edited to have fun we took it as humour dont let ur imagination run so wild."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWANVarun Dhawan's Instagram Story

Earlier in the day, Kriti Sanon brushed the rumours aside, and said, "Its neither Pyaar, nor PR. Our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!"

During the promotion of Varun and Kriti's film 'Bhediya' at the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', a video where Varun could be seen interacting with Karan Johar went viral on social media. In the video, when Karan asked Varun about a list and why Kriti's name was not on it, the 'Main Tera Hero' actor replied "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika Padukone ke saath (Kriti's name is not here because her name is in someone's heart. That man is not in Mumbai because right now he is shooting with Deepika Padukone)." To this Kriti was seen raising her hands in exasperation.

The statement sparked speculation among netizens as Prabhas was shooting with Deepika Padukone for their upcoming movie 'Project K'. Kriti and Prabhas will be seen sharing the screen in Om Raut's directorial 'Adipurush'.

About Adipurush

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will play Lord Rama and Sita in 'Adipurush', which will now release in June 2023. The movie faced various criticism for its VFX and also landed in court for the alleged inaccurate portrayal of Hindu gods. After the release of the promo on Dussehra, it has hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community by depicting Hindu gods in an "unwarranted" and "inaccurate" way. After facing the backlash, the makers of the movie decided to postpone the release of the movie.

Adipurush also features Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles.

