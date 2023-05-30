Urfi Javed wears jacket made of little teddy bears; netizens say 'most decent she has ever looked'

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Urfi Javed in a jacket made of cute soft toys

Urfi Javed never fails to amaze everyone with her style statements. She has carved a niche for herself by making her own clothes and flaunting her fashion with public spottings. Recently, the social media sensation stepped out in the city wearing a jacket made of little teddy bears and turned many heads. Urfi's photos went viral on the internet instantly and netizens were amazed that there was no unnecessary skin show in the photos.

Urfi Javed wore the colorful jacket when she was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday. This was the first time that instead of getting trolled, everyone loved her look and appreciated it. She paired the mid-length jacket with a cute yellow dress and earrings made of shells. Reacting to her look, many netizens claimed that this is the most decent Urfi Javed had ever looked. Many social media users also called her cute.

Urfi Javed has worked in a TV show after which she appeared in Bigg Boss OTT which was hosted by Karan Johar. While the actress got evicted within the first couple of weeks, she gained popularity soon after with her looks and clothes. She also made an appearance at one of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's events who roped her to flaunt their clothes on the ramp.

Urfi Javed has also been seen in MTV Splitsvilla where she played the role of a 'mischief maker'.

