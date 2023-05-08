Urfi Javed REACTS after getting 'uninvited' last moment for not being on Madhuri Dixit's guest list

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URF7I Urfi Javed reacts after getting uninvited last moment

Urfi Javed aka Uorfi has never shied away from expressing her opinion on social media. She is known for her quirky style of dressing and making her own clothes. She has turned out to be a popular name with her public appearances in the city. Recently, Urfi Javed took to her Instagram stories to share an experience about how she was 'uninvited' from an event at the last moment because she was not on the guest list of veteran Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit.

Urfi Javed shared a video from the same event on Instagram and wrote, "Fun fact about this event - they reached out to my team inviting me, I accepted the invitation, canceled my plans, arranged my outfit, last moment they told me, team, that I'm no more invited. When we asked them the reason they said I'm not on Madhuri's guest list (what a weird reason). Bhai mai mar nahi rahi kahi jaane k Iiye (I am not dying to go anywhere) but to tell someone not to come last moment after inviting them. Grow some balls or borrow from me!"

In another tweet, Urfi expressed that she sympathizes with Kangana Ranaut. She tweeted, "I’m slowly and slowly understanding why Kangana behaves the way she does. When you’ve been ganged up against for so long, you go hard! You go queen"

Urfi Javed has worked in a TV show after which she appeared in Bigg Boss OTT which was hosted by Karan Johar. While the actress got evicted within the first couple of weeks, she gained popularity soon after with her looks and clothes. She also made an appearance at one of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's events who roped her to flaunt their clothes on the ramp.

Latest Entertainment News