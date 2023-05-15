Viral Video: Man makes outfits with kulfi, newspapers and more; netizens call him 'new Urfi Javed'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIK_TOKER_THARUN Man makes outfits with kulfi, newspapers and more

Viral Video: Social media is flooded with reels and TikTok videos in which people try out various news trends and challenges. many quirky people even start their own trends by trying out unusual things. Similarly, a video of a man is going viral who appears to have taken inspiration from Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed. The man makes a TikTok video in which he flaunts the outfits that he makes using different things like newspapers, flowers, and kulfi among others. His funny videos have become a rage on the internet.

The man goes by the Instagram username 'Tiktoker Tharun'. He uploads funny videos in which he dances or showcases his outfit. In a recent video, he can be seen wearing a gown made of newspapers. In another video, he can be seen dancing wearing a skirt and top made of marigold garlands. One more video shows him using ice cream for the dress.

Check out the videos here-

Reacting to his videos, netizens called him the 'new Urfi Javed of social media'. One user commented, "We have to salute your daring nature brother to do such things, you have to have courage." Another said, "looking as it is malika arora."

Read More Trending News