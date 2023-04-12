Urfi Javed reveals taking money from people to get clothes for Bigg Boss: 'Didn’t have money to eat'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/URFI JAVED Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed has been making heads turn with her bizarre and bold fashion statements. She is often spotted in the city. Her photographs elicit a wide range of public reactions, both positive and negative. The diva is known for her clothes and viral photos on the internet. While the social media sensation enjoys a massive fandom, only a few know her real story which is definitely inspiring. In a recent interview, Urfi spoke about how she struggled with 'no-money' until things started looking better for her this year.

While speaking to Humans of Bombay, Urfi mentioned that she didn’t have money and borrowed from people to buy clothes. When asked about being financially secure, she said, "I feel it now. Even last year, I didn’t have money. People used to see me dressed up like that, in front of media, everything was from money lent from others. Even for Bigg Boss (OTT) I had borrowed money to buy and stitch clothes. I borrowed money from so many people and finally I could repay them now.”

"Till last year, I didn’t even have money for rent. Once I would figure out rent, I didn’t have money to eat. But I made friends like that. I would eat at their places. The tension would be to buy clothes, shoes, make-up and maintain a living. Till now, I can’t save money. But I am not a spendthrift. I don’t go to parlour. I don’t have many luxurious items. But the responsibilities are such, I have so many people working for me, so money just comes and goes. There’s no saving yet,” she added. ALSO READ: 'Ranbir ki kya aukat hai': Urfi Javed clarifies her statement on Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘bad taste’ remark

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed's fashion choices may not get the approval of many, however, they do get the attention of many. From actors and politicians to authors, everyone has noticed her bold and risky outfits. She's been in the news for her sartorial choices ever since she appeared on Bigg Boss OTT.

On the professional front, Urfi is recently seen in 'Splitsvilla X4'. In one of the episodes, the show's host Sunny Leone complimented her saying: "Urfi your outfit is amazing and absolutely perfect as beachwear. I love your choice of outfits and this looks fab." To this, she replied: "I am known for my unique dress sense. You can compete with me, but you can't compete with my outfit, as it is always out of anyone's imagination."

