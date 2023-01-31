Tunisha Sharma's mother Vinita Sharma appeals to take suicide case in fast-track court

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TUNISHASHARMA Tunisha Sharma's mother Vinita Sharma makes an appeal

More than a month after Tunisha Sharma's death, her family reached out to meet the Home Ministry Secretary on Tuesday. Tunisha's mother, Vinita Sharma, appealed to run her daughter's suicide case in fast-track court.

Along with Tunisha's mother and maternal uncle, BJP politician Kirit Somaiya and Vasai Virar Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey also visited the Home Secretary.

The entire team probing the case submitted the report to the secretary. Vinita Sharma again said that this investigation should be expedited and even though Sheezan has been investigated, the involvement of his family should be investigated.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said that the Deputy Chief Minister, who is also the Home Minister of the state, is keeping an eye on this case, he has assured justice, and all cooperation from the Chief Minister has also been talked about.

Speaking about the love-jihad angle, Vinita Sharma stated that it cannot be denied and that the matter will be brought to light as the probe develops.

For the unversed, Tunisha (21), who last appeared in the TV serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial near Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra on December 24, 2022. Khan and Tunisha have acted in a few television serials and were said to be in a relationship that allegedly came to an end just weeks before Tunisha was found hanging on the production set of her show.

Sheezan Khan (28) was arrested the next day for alleged abetment. He is currently lodged in a Thane jail. He moved the Bombay High Court, seeking bail and quashing of the case. Khan said in his petitions that relationships and break-ups are normal facets of life and hence he cannot be held responsible for Tunisha's death.

