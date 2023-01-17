After Tunisha Sharma's suicide, Ali Baba set gets makeover for new season shoot with Abhishek Nigam

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ _TUNISHA.SHARMA_ Tunisha Sharma died on Dec 24

Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on the set of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul set on December 24. The actress hung herself in one of the make-up rooms. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging. Upon taking her to the hospital, she was declared dead. The shooting on the set has now begun on Chapter 2, titled Ali Baba: Ek Andaz Andekha, which stars Abhishek Nigam of Hero Gayab Mode On fame. Co-star Sayantani Ghosh, who was in season 1 as well along with Tunisha and Sheezan Khan, who is now in jail, shared how the set in Naigaon has undergone a makeover to make the unit comfortable.

Ali Baba season 2 shooting begins

The makers have officially announced the shooting of a new season of Ali Baba. Earlier, they had confirmed that the show will not go off-air and will continue to focus on other characters and new storylines. In Chapter 2 of Ali Baba, titled Ek Andaz Andekha, Abhishek Nigam has replaced Sheezan Khan. Sayantani Ghosh, who is part of the new season as well, detailed what it was like returning on the doomed set where Tunisha died by suicide.

She told ETimes, "We had to compromise a lot regarding the location. The production house has taken every measure possible to make us feel comfortable and create an atmosphere of positivity. They have freshly painted the set in white, added more lights and hung new paintings. They opened the set yesterday and performed a puja."

Abhishek Nigam is new Ali Baba

After much speculation, Abhishek Nigam has been officially announced as the new face of Ali Baba Chapter 2. A promo reveal introduced him as Ali Baba, earlier played by Sheezan Khan. Abhishek shared the new promo Ali Baba: Ek Andaz Andekha and wrote, "Bass apka pyaar aur dua chahiye!

Alibaba’s strength lies in his resilience. I am getting associated with the cast of, Alibaba: Ek Andaz Andekha Chapter 2 as Alibaba. I know the show has received Love in abundance. As an artist my first duty will always be towards the viewers then those who have put their blood and sweat behind the screen. This is huge and I’ll try to keep my focus on ensuring to keep them entertained through my portrayal of this iconic character (sic)."

Meanwhile, Sheezan, who was arrested because of a complaint filed by Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma, is currently in judicial custody.

