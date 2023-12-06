'Treated for constipation': Shah Rukh Khan SLAMS user who insulted Pathaan, Jawan

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan and Pathaan

In January 2023, Shah Rukh Khan revived Bollywood with Pathaan. Co-starring Deepika Padukone, the action-thriller shattered the box office and emerged as the third-highest-grossing Hindi film ever. Cut to September 2023, the superstar returned to the silver screen with yet another blockbuster, Jawan, in collaboration with Atlee Kumar. While promoting both films, SRK hosted his popular #AskSRK session on Twitter, now X.

Following the 'pratha', the superstar hosted another #AskSRK session after the release of Dunki's trailer. Besides, addressing his fans, SRK also slammed a user who insulted the success of Pathaan and Jawan. Taking it to the platform, the user wrote, "Due to your highly effective and efficient PR team last two tatti movies of your became a blockbuster.. do you still hv faith in ur PR and marketing team that #Dhunki will also bcm a hit and will be a another golden tatti from #Bollywood #AskSrk."

Shah Rukh Khan slams user for calling Pathaan, Jawan shit

Replying to the tweet, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Normally I don’t answer amazingly intelligent people like you. But in your case I am making an exception because I feel you need to be treated for constipation. Will tell my PR team to send you some golden medicines…hope u recover soon."

After giving two blockbuster films, Shah Rukh Khan will be back on the big screen yet again with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film is based on the donkey flight scam which promises guaranteed visas to foreign countries in return for whopping amounts from interested people.

Co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kocchar in lead roles, Dunki will hit the silver screen on December 22. The film marks the first collaboration of SRK and Rajkumar Hirani.

