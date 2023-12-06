No end to Deepfake Menace! Priyanka Chopra is the latest victim after Alia, Katrina and Rashmika

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepfake: Priyanka Chopra is the latest victim

Days after Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Rashmika Mandanna, global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has fallen victim to the Deepfake technology. In the viral morphed clip, PeeCee can be seen promoting brands and giving investment ideas. However, if you watch the video carefully, you will find that the actress' voice has been edited and the original lines have been replaced.

When Kajol, Alia and Rashmika Fell Prey to Deepfake

Earlier Kajol and Alia fell prey to the deepfake controversy. In the obscene video, Alia was seen dressed in a floral short co-ord set and making 'dirty' gestures for the camera. The video clearly looked manipulated.

In Kajol's case, an Internet influencer has morphed the ‘K3G’ actress’ face on herself. Although the original clip was shared in June this year by influencer Rosie Breen on TikTok as part of the ‘Get Ready With Me’ trend, it resurfaced in November. The video in question shows Breen’s face being replaced with that of Kajol. The clip showed the ‘My Name Is Khan’ actress changing clothes on camera. The original video was of Rosie, and Kajol’s face had been morphed into the video. For a split second, the manipulated video features the face of the original woman.

In Rashmika Mandanna's case, the deepfake video showed a woman, dressed in black, entering a lift. Her face was morphed and edited in a way that it resembled the actor.

In Katrina Kaif's case, a digitally altered image of the actress from her recently released film 'Tiger 3' showed the actress engaging in a fight with a stuntwoman clad in a towel, the edited version showed her wearing a low-cut white top and a matching bottom instead of the towel.

Deepfake: Govt Swings Into Action

India is mulling regulations to tame the spread of deepfakes. The IT Ministry will issue advisories to social media intermediaries in the next two days to ensure 100 per cent compliance on tackling deepfakes and spread of misinformation on their respective platforms, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar had said. During the second 'Digital India Dialogues' meeting on misinformation and deepfakes with social media intermediaries, the minister reviewed the progress made since the meeting on November 24, when the Centre had given a seven-day deadline to platforms to tweak their policies as per Indian regulations in order to address the spread of deepfakes.

"Many platforms are responding to the decisions taken last month and advisories on ensuring 100 per cent compliance will be issued in the next two days," said the minister. "A new amended #ITRules to further ensure compliance of platforms, and safety and trust of #DigitalNagriks is actively under consideration," Chandrasekhar added.

Deepfakes could be subject to action under the current IT Rules, particularly Rule 3(1)(b), which mandates the removal of 12 types of content within 24 hours of receiving user complaints. The government will also take action of 100 per cent of such violations under the IT Rules in the future.

