"To Greatness and its infections...", Ali Fazal shares throwback picture with Robert De Niro | See Photo

There have been reports about Ali Fazal for quite some time that he may soon become a part of Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947. Now in the meantime, he has made a throwback post on social media about his meeting with Hollywood actor Robert De Niro. The actor also thanked Dia Mirza for forcing him to meet the international star.

Ali Fazal's Instagram post about Robert De Niro

Ali Fazal shared an old picture of his first meeting with American actor and producer Robert De Niro on his Instagram. In the photo, it can be seen how the 'Fukrey' star is enjoying his fanboy moment, getting an autograph from Robert. While sharing this photo, Ali Fazal also revealed how he felt shy in going into a room to get autographs and photos of people he admired. However, it was Dia Mirza who convinced him of this.

"#Throwback to the 1st time I met him. God, I remember how you @diamirzaofficial took me there. I can't thank you enough. I was too shy to ever step into a room to take autographs and photos with people I admire. I still am socially very awkward when I have to play myself. Lol. But to Greatness and its infections," read Ali's caption.

Dia Mirza reacted to Ali Fazal's post

Reacting to this post, Dia Mirza shared a black heart emoji. Whereas, Urvashi Rautela wrote, 'You are very lucky'. Many of Ali's fans also commented on this post. One user wrote, 'Wow what an honour'.

For the unversed, Alia Fazal was last seen in Fukrey 3 and now he's gearing up for Mirzapur 3. Fazal and Richa Chaddha are also expecting their firstborn this year. The couple took to Instagram and broke the news to their fans some time back.

