TKSS: Kapil Sharma teases Sidharth Malhotra over his kiss with Kiara Advani in Shershaah

The Kapil Sharma Show, ever since the beginning of its new season has been entertaining its fans not just with the jokes but also with the appearance of various celebrity guests. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently made a guest appearance in the show hosted by Kapil Sharma. In a candid conversation, they opened up about their kissing scene in the latest released film 'Shershaah'. Not just Sidharth and Kiara's pairing won everybody's hearts but their chemistry became one of the major highlights of the film and two garnered praise from all corners.

Now, teasing the two over the same, Kapil asked Sidharth if the kissing scene from the film was his creative input or the part of script? "Yeh waise story mein likha tha ya aapki creative input thi?" To which he replied, "90% of Shershaah’s story is actually what had happened in Captain Vikram Batra’s life."

However, Kapil hilariously counter questioned the lead actor asking about the remaining 10%. Reacting to comedian's question, Sidharth and Kiara laughed, saying "Nahi, nahi, woh bhi sab humne kirdaar ke liye… Karna pada, bohot mushkil se, forced… Zabardasti karna pada (No, no, it was all for the characters of the film. We had to do it with great difficulty.)"

In the film, Sidharth Malhotra was seen in the double role of Captain Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra, whereas Kiara plays the role of the marytr's fiancee Dimple Cheema. For the unversed, Captain Vikram Batra laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. And due to his immense bravery, he was given the title of 'Sher Shah' (Lion King).

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah also features actors Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra.

