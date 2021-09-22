Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKAARORAOFFICIAL Malaika Arora's last message to Arjun Kapoor is all about love, reveals she doesn’t like 'too chikna' men

Malaika Arora is known for her killer fashion sense and fitness. She grabs eyeballs either through her Instagram posts, gym sessions or her outing with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The actress, who is currently judging MTV show Supermodel Of The Year season 2 along with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar, got candid in a chat with her co-judge. Milind and she discussed crushes, lovers, and the last text message Malaika sent to Arjun Kapoor. When asked about a female model she has the 'hots' for, the 47-year-old model said, "I have an insane crush on Daniel Craig. Bond. Because I just know we will bond really well. Female crush, I would say Bella Hadid."

Next, Milind asked the actress, "Do you and your partner have this thing where you are allowed one infidelity? Who is that person?"

Replying to this, she said "Danny Boy. Listen yaar, have you seen him with the little shorts of his coming out of the ocean? Uff. I really like a guy who is a little rough around the edges. I like that. Too prissy, chikna, nahi hota (or clean-shaven, I don’t like). Outrageously flirtatious. I like somebody who can kiss really well."

When asked about one person who knows her inside out, Malaika replied, "I would definitely say Arjun. He knows me, he gets me, he understands me, he annoys me." Malaika then revealed the last text message she sent to Arjun Kapoor, 'I love you too.'

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are counted amongst one of the power couples of the Bollywood industry. Ever since they have confirmed their relationship, the duo has got more active on social media and keep on sharing adorable posts for each other. The couple even indulges in social media PDA on special occasions and leave fans in love with their chemistry.

Meanwhile, Malaika was last seen in reality shows like Star Vs Food, India’s Best Dancer. She made a special appearance in Netflix show, The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

